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Major Earthquake - Christian Business Totally Protected! Perry Stone
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31 views • May 21, 2022
Perry Stone.
Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report to YouTube directly. Thank you!
PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/
PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perrystonevoe/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/perrystonevoe
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUulfFS3ipM
Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report to YouTube directly. Thank you!
PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/
PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perrystonevoe/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/perrystonevoe
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUulfFS3ipM
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