Mass Vaccination and Firefighter Victims, part 4

Firefighters were amongst the first to be herded up like cattle and jabbed with the experimental jab.
Many did it eagerly. Many were mandated. Many were coerced and manipulated.Many were stood down for not complying.
Lets check in on the health and wellbeing of the firefighters post mass vaccination.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
