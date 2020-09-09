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9/09/2020 -- NIGHT 2 of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) off Coast of California -- Color enhanced view
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157 views • September 09, 2020
Coming from up in space, above the oceans off the coast of California..... beaming down into the new fire location in Oregon today Sept. 9, 2020!
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ALERT!!! THE BEAM JUST SUDDENLY TURNED OFF!!!!! Just after 1am central time September 9, 2020 look now! live view!!! https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
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Original post text below:
Day 2 of DEW's . Another beam has been detected in a different location coming down from outer space .. out above the ocean off the coast of California tonight! The beam going directly into a new fire that just started in Oregon.
Thanks again to animattronic for brightening this and adding color saturation to make this 2nd round of beams more easily visible to all viewers on all devices!!!
______
Here is a short color enhanced version of what is happening currently tonight (September 9, 2020).
A beam is seen again tonight.. this time coming from a new spot .. coming from up in space off the coast of California, beaming down to a NEW FIRE location in Oregon.
Then.. the beam suddenly shuts off.. and a red flash is seen next to it down below (maybe the satellite was taken out)
look now! live view!!! https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
_
A flash can been seen to the right of the beam origin point out in the ocean West of California... likely up above the ocean in space...
Then the beam suddenly shuts off.
This proves its not the fire causing a reflection... since the fire keeps going just as bright even after the beam suddenly shuts off.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
______
ALERT!!! THE BEAM JUST SUDDENLY TURNED OFF!!!!! Just after 1am central time September 9, 2020 look now! live view!!! https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
_____
Original post text below:
Day 2 of DEW's . Another beam has been detected in a different location coming down from outer space .. out above the ocean off the coast of California tonight! The beam going directly into a new fire that just started in Oregon.
Thanks again to animattronic for brightening this and adding color saturation to make this 2nd round of beams more easily visible to all viewers on all devices!!!
______
Here is a short color enhanced version of what is happening currently tonight (September 9, 2020).
A beam is seen again tonight.. this time coming from a new spot .. coming from up in space off the coast of California, beaming down to a NEW FIRE location in Oregon.
Then.. the beam suddenly shuts off.. and a red flash is seen next to it down below (maybe the satellite was taken out)
look now! live view!!! https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
_
A flash can been seen to the right of the beam origin point out in the ocean West of California... likely up above the ocean in space...
Then the beam suddenly shuts off.
This proves its not the fire causing a reflection... since the fire keeps going just as bright even after the beam suddenly shuts off.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
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