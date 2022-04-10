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Joe Biden Has A Stroke While Celebrating Diversity Hire SCOTUS Pervert? - Salty Cracker 041022
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340 views • April 10, 2022
Thanks to Salty Cracker for this video this morning. From YouTube that I'm sharing.
Salty Cracker
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
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Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a foul-mouthed lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
Salty Cracker
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
article - https://twitter.com/stevenvoiceover/s...
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thes...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Banned.video: https://www.banned.video/channel/salt...
Locals: https://saltycracker.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
SUPPORT SALTY:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-c...
Cash App: https://cash.app/$saltmustflow
Merchandise: https://saltmustflow.com/shop/
PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z
Mrs. Salty's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZ...
Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a foul-mouthed lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
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