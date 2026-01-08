Jonathan Emord, FDA Denies Nutrient Claims, ICE Shooting Incident, Venezuela Exiles, Military Religious Exeptions - The RSB Show 1-8-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, FDA Denies Nutrient Claims, ICE Shooting Incident, Venezuelan Exile Stories, False Choice Politics, Democratic Impeachment Games, Military Religious Exeptions, Western States Split on Vaccines, OTC Pain Reliever Problems, "DOCTRONIC" AI Doctors, Strychninum Purum and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/fda-denies-nutrient-claims-ice-shooting-incident-venezuela-exile-stories-false-choice-politics-democratic-impeachment-games-the-facade-of-religious-exeptions-western-states-split-on-vaccines-ot/