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The Beast Seeks To Destroy The Family By Promoting What God Condemns
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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40 views • June 03, 2021
From perverted sex indoctrination to workforce compliance and everything in between, the US beast is showing its teeth and it's time the Church showed its teeth. In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and I talk about several things about the government's usupation of authority in the area of education and the impact it is having and why we need to bring those promoting it to justice and take control over our own children rather than lending them to the beast to indoctrinate against us.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-beast-seeks-to-destroy-the-family-by-promoting-what-god-condemns/

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pridecompliancesustainable developmenthomosexualitysex edworkforcetim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radio
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