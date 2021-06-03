© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Beast Seeks To Destroy The Family By Promoting What God Condemns
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • June 03, 2021
From perverted sex indoctrination to workforce compliance and everything in between, the US beast is showing its teeth and it's time the Church showed its teeth. In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and I talk about several things about the government's usupation of authority in the area of education and the impact it is having and why we need to bring those promoting it to justice and take control over our own children rather than lending them to the beast to indoctrinate against us.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-beast-seeks-to-destroy-the-family-by-promoting-what-god-condemns/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-beast-seeks-to-destroy-the-family-by-promoting-what-god-condemns/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.