Finish Strong

So
many people start out well and fizzle at the finish. In sports how many times has a team jumped
out to a big lead only to be beaten in the last few minutes of the game. A fire starts roaring but if it is not
stirred and kept up it will fizzile out quickly. That’s life you don’t want to flame out from
over heating the engine. You want a good
start of course but a stronger finish.
It’s not all about how you start but it’s always how you finish.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.