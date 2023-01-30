Finish Strong

Create New Account
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Yesterday

So many people start out well and fizzle at the finish.  In sports how many times has a team jumped out to a big lead only to be beaten in the last few minutes of the game.   A fire starts roaring but if it is not stirred and kept up it will fizzile out quickly.  That’s life you don’t want to flame out from over heating the engine.  You want a good start of course but a stronger finish.  It’s not all about how you start but it’s always how you finish. 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

