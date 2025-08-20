BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Non-Toxic Home Q&A: Printers, Ink, Cough Drops, DIY Electrolyte Drink, & Lithium Batteries
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
Free newsletter: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/nontoxichome


Substack: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/


My Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Click here, then shop, to help support us with the costs associated with bringing you this information- there’s no extra cost to you at all!!!:


Amazon: https://amzn.to/4mee7zB

eBay: https://ebay.us/cFNT8A

Wal-Mart: https://shorturl.at/XMmOU


ELECTROLYTE DRINK


Waterwise 4000 Distiller (I remove the coconut filters as I’m allergic to coconut. Be sure to set it on a tray!): https://amzn.to/45EIhFi

or on eBay: https://ebay.us/iX9hDl


Lakewood lemon juice (cheapest I’ve found is via Vitacost): https://amzn.to/4ltRwxU


Santa Cruz lemon juice: https://amzn.to/45BAdFg


Redmond sea salt: https://amzn.to/4cCs45L


Cheapest raw honey I’ve found is on Etsy (and use!): https://tidd.ly/4mBD8o4


PRINTERS


My printer (HP Deskjet 1112)- MUCH cheaper on eBay: https://amzn.to/4fFMixV

on eBay: https://ebay.us/ohfjH0


My EMF meters: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/do-i-need-an-emf-meter


COUGH DROPS:


Ricola honey herb: https://amzn.to/4oDFepl


Traditional Medicinals Organic Eucalyptus Mint: https://amzn.to/3HAzFay


Traditional Medicinals Lemon Ginger Echinacea: https://amzn.to/4mjywU4


LITHIUM BATTERIES


Here’s one table lamp: https://amzn.to/3Uu1KTT


Here’s another table lamp: https://amzn.to/4owprbT


Latex-free magnifying glass/ book light: https://amzn.to/4oC9gtz


Here’s one book light we have: https://amzn.to/3J9O3XY


Here’s another book light: https://amzn.to/4mC8Z8e


And here’s another: https://amzn.to/4n3ECbh


Reflectix tape: https://amzn.to/4mee7zB


---------


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

emfssea saltlithiumprintersraw honeydistillerchemical sensitivitylatex allergyenvironmental illnesscough drops
