https://gettr.com/post/p2dwy8d7823

04/08/2023 【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】Mark Szuszkiewicz speaks at the NFSC’s protest demanding #FreeMilesGuo: A lot of politicians don't mind sacrificing other people's kids to fight wars. They will sacrifice anybody for their ideology of this fairytale perfect world of Communism, which never has worked and never will, and won't happen in America. America is the last hope. If America falls, we will have global Communism.

04/08/2023 【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】马克·苏什凯维奇在新中国联邦要求释放郭文贵先生的抗议活动上发表演讲： 很多政客不介意牺牲他人的孩子，让其去打仗。他们会为了共产主义这个童话般完美世界的意识形态而牺牲任何人。共产主义从来都行不通，将来也不会行得通。共产主义不会在美国成功。 美国是最后的希望，如果美国倒下，将出现全球共产主义。

