'O' Paratroopers of the Russian VDV - are fighting near Klescheevka to push back the AFU, often at small arms range

Footage of the VDV ⭕️ fighting near Kleshcheevka.
Paratroopers of the Russian VDV are fighting near Klescheevka to push back the AFU, often at small arms range.
This is what MOD said about this video:
Fire support: Ussuriysk-based paratroopers in action
📍 Artyomovsk direction, Klescheevka district
▫️ Ussuriysk-based paratroopers equipped with small rocket hand-held anti-personnel flamethrowers delivered precise strikes at Armed Forces of Ukraine manpower and hardware attempting to hide in a woodland and an abandoned private house.
