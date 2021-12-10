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Bodega Cats, Life in New York City
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63 views • December 10, 2021
Posted 3August2011 InternetsCelebrities:
Bodega cat
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
A bodega cat in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York City
A bodega cat (also referred to as a deli cat, store cat, or shop cat) is a cat that inhabits a bodega, which in New York City English refers to a convenience store or deli. Much like farm cats, library cats, and ship cats, a bodega cat is typically a mixed breed cat kept as a form of biological pest control to manage or prevent rodent infestations.
A bodega cat may be a domesticated cat that is kept by the bodega owner, or a semi-feral cat that the bodega owner attracts to the store through regular feeding. Public health departments typically prohibit bodega cats under food codes that ban live animals from establishments where consumable goods are sold.[1]
Bodega cat
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
A bodega cat in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York City
A bodega cat (also referred to as a deli cat, store cat, or shop cat) is a cat that inhabits a bodega, which in New York City English refers to a convenience store or deli. Much like farm cats, library cats, and ship cats, a bodega cat is typically a mixed breed cat kept as a form of biological pest control to manage or prevent rodent infestations.
A bodega cat may be a domesticated cat that is kept by the bodega owner, or a semi-feral cat that the bodega owner attracts to the store through regular feeding. Public health departments typically prohibit bodega cats under food codes that ban live animals from establishments where consumable goods are sold.[1]
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