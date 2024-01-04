Quo Vadis





Jan 3, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 1, 2024





Please like, share and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience!





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for January 1, 2024:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen ye to Me.





Contrary winds will move the great ship away from the safe harbour and a great shipwreck will cause the death of many of My poor children.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Adrift it will be by the fault of the commander, but the Lord will come to the rescue of His people.





Your anchor of salvation is in the true doctrine of the Church of My Jesus.





Whoever remains faithful until the end will not be swept away by the currents of false doctrines.





Love and defend the truth.





Do not retreat.





In the end, the Victory of God will happen with the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward, without fear!





I will always be with you.





At this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary shower of graces.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On April 18, 2023, Our Blessed Mother told Pedro Regis a similar message:





“Dear children, the great ship is heading toward a great shipwreck.





Love and defend the truth.





The truth will conduct you to the safe harbor of faith.





Whatever happens, do not retreat.





Remain faithful to My Son, Jesus, and the true Magisterium of His Church.





“The great spiritual corruption will spread everywhere and death will be present in the House of God.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





What I say is not to cause you fear, but that you may be courageous and defenders of the truth.





“Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Remain in peace.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeU2vjWjxVA