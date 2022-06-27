The leading Engineer of the Azot Plant continued to Work even when there were Battles outside the city. 062722

The leading engineer of the Azot plant continued to work even when there were battles outside the city.





Since March, he and his colleagues have been in the workshop of the enterprise, which was controlled by the Ukrainian security forces





"They worked and lived. It was necessary to maintain the condition of the equipment, to guard. My house is completely broken, I came here to live," Oleg decides told the Donbass channel.





People barricaded themselves from the Ukrainian military. They were prepared on deminiralized water, the reserves of which were in the laboratory.





"There were only APU here and there was no desire to go out: well, who wants to get a bullet in the back of the head," Oleg described the mood of the people.





▪️The cleaning of the enterprise continues to this day.