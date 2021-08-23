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Tamara Hathaway: Is This The Face of Jesus Christ In The Clouds? [22.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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191 views • August 23, 2021
I saw this beautiful display of sun rays shining through the clouds and pulled my phone out to record it last Thursday(August 19th, 2021) around 7pm. When I was reviewing the footage I had captured, I was amazed at the image in the clouds. I know people discuss pareidolia(the human tendency to see faces in clouds) but I feel like this was just so clear and easily recognizable by everyone I showed it to, than just my personal rationalization.

I'm excited to hear your opinions and what you see in the video, maybe I have overlooked something that you might notice.

Song credit permission via Creative Commons Reuse Allowed
CJbeards-Race

God Bless You and Thank you for watching.

161 views Aug 22, 2021
Tamara Hathaway PHILIPPIANS 4:3
930 subscribers
https://youtu.be/FoIX-dvTwa0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3zvwabIfOL4ECdr7PFhWg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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