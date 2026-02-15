BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
UK: War on White Countryside - Is Britain Colonized? Epstein Elite = Spiritual Cult 2/15/26
Resistance Chicks
39 views • 1 day ago

World News Report: The British Countryside is too white, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, those farms and fields need Diversity! With 9 million out of 70 million Brits on government assistance, Manchester United co-owner proclaims the UK is colonized by immigrants, while Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg back him up. What is really behind this elite network, seemingly all tied to Epstein? Is there something bigger, even spiritual? What if the cabal is really a Lucifarian cult? And... to pull ourselves out of the constant crazy we will be taking a tour around farms and fun clips to brighten your day, such as- how was meat kept during Medieval times? All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/uk-war-on-white-countryside/

latest newsdonald trumpworld newscultbill gatesprince andrewjeffery epsteinconservative newsepstein fileskeir starmerfergienew epstein filesnorway princesspeter mandelsonmette merituk countryside
