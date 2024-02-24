Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The First SEVEN WEEKS of a Dr.SHIVA Presidency
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares what HE would do in the first 7 Weeks of a Dr.SHIVA

healthtrumpfreedomgmofoodimmigrationtrutheconomyisraelfarmsprisonfauciscientistcandidate for presidentengineerdual citizenshipdr shiva ayyaduraidr shivainventor of emailmit phdvivekfirst seven weeksdr shiva presidencyin this discussionfirst 7 weeks

