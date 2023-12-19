Fantasy Zone - The Maze (1987, Master System)

Fantasy Zone - The Maze (known as Opa Opa in Japan) is an arcade game originally developed by Sega for the arcades. It was ported to the Master System by Whiteboard and published by Sega (in Japan, North America, Europe and Australia), Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil) and Korean company Samsung (in Korea).

The game is a variant of Pac-Man and a spin-off to the Fantasy Zone games. You control the hero of the Fantasy Zone series, Opa-Opa, through Pac-Man-like mazes from a top-down view. You need to collect all dots (which represent coins), just like Pac-Man needs to collect all pills. Collecting the dots will give you money. You can use the money to buy weapons and other upgrades from the Fantasy Zone games. The upgrades appear at fiexed places in the levels. If you have enough money, you can just walk over them to collect them. Each upgrade will only last for a short amount of time. If you die, you loose your current upgrades instantly. Enemies will spawn from a circle in the level. Slower enemies will come eventually, while other faster enemies appear if the circle is filled with red. The circle will fill over time, but you can reset it by walking over it. If you buy a weapon, you can use it to shoot enemies. Shot enemies will turn into coins. Apart from the purchable upgrades, other items appear randomly on screen, like a bomb which kill off all enemies on screen or Flicky from the eponymous Sega game (collecting Flicky will give you 5000$).