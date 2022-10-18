Create New Account
🇺🇸 Former CIA Director And Fox News Host Share a Laugh Over American Interference In Foreign Elections
🇺🇸 Former CIA Director And Fox News Host Share a Laugh Over American Interference In Foreign Elections

James Woolsey says America only interferes in other nations' elections "for a very good cause," but he can't keep a straight face while saying it.

The mainstream media position is: yes the CIA did bad things in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s but nobody was ever prosecuted and there were no reforms so now they don't do bad things today, you conspiracy theorist!

