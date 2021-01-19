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Trump's 5D/D5 Chess "Game of the Century"
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370 views • January 19, 2021
Situation assessment: Is Trump backing Biden and the Deep State into checkmate? What will happen Inauguration Day in DC?
Recorded Jan. 19, 2021
* "Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Nom de plume: Tina Foster.
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipobytgeorge.blogspot.com & plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded Jan. 19, 2021
* "Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Nom de plume: Tina Foster.
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipobytgeorge.blogspot.com & plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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