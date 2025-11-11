© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"If Hamas kills someone, the headlines say Hamas MURDERED someone; if the Israeli army kills 60,000, they say 60,000 have DIED"
Lee Camp from Redacted discusses how news outlets like the NY Times and Washington Post, infiltrated by Zionists, facilitate the genocide.
Source @Press TV
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!