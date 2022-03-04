© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPISODE 257- WHO KILLED IVERMECTIN? from TheHighwire.com
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • March 04, 2022
EPISODE 257: WHO KILLED IVERMECTIN? From https://thehighwire.com/watch/
The Truth About Vaccine Passports; mRNA Study Confirms Worst Fears; Pfizer Delivers 10k New Pages; Ex-WHO Consultant Exposes Ivermectin Scandal; Why Have Pro-Lockdown Politicians Changed Their Tune?
The Truth About Vaccine Passports; mRNA Study Confirms Worst Fears; Pfizer Delivers 10k New Pages; Ex-WHO Consultant Exposes Ivermectin Scandal; Why Have Pro-Lockdown Politicians Changed Their Tune?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.