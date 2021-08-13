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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 20
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30 views • August 13, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we learn why Jesus spoke in parables and examine multiple parables in Matthew 13 regarding the Kingdom of Heaven in order to better understand Jesus' meaning when he speaks of the gospel of the Kingdom of God. Included among the topics we discuss are the Parable of the Sower, Parable of the Hidden Treasure, Parable of the Costly Pearl, Parable of the Mustard Seed, and the Parable of the Leaven.
In this episode, we learn why Jesus spoke in parables and examine multiple parables in Matthew 13 regarding the Kingdom of Heaven in order to better understand Jesus' meaning when he speaks of the gospel of the Kingdom of God. Included among the topics we discuss are the Parable of the Sower, Parable of the Hidden Treasure, Parable of the Costly Pearl, Parable of the Mustard Seed, and the Parable of the Leaven.
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