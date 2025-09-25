Netanyahu SPEWING WAR/HOLOCAUST IRAN-NUCLEAR PROPAGANDA UNGA Speech 2025

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=AFdzkT1I9p4&time_continue=2&source_ve_path=NzY3NTg&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2Fsearch%3Fq%3DNetanyahu%25E2%2580%2599s%2Bspeech.%2BUnited%2BNations%2B2025%26client%3Dms-android-samsung-ss%26sca_esv%3D90bfdfc1a03

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

A FEW CLIPS OF DONALD J. TRUMP & ROBERT F. KENEDY JR. SELLING AMERICA OUT TO ISREAL BIOCONVERGENCE REVOLUTION PROGRAM!

https://rumble.com/v6z8xxc-422000832.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

5.5 hrs of WAKE THE FUCK UP! 😅





With all the source documents we've pushed everywhere that are floating around now!





Ignorance is a choice!





https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970525426570424715?t=4G24IyS6tMDIJIZ_5Mz6Vg&s=19





6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING? https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970964694291914812?t=VzhdtbdZnPrP_XyG8wpv9g&s=19





2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970709601185349830?t=Vn0OHfThvjunUSiLeZo3eQ&s=19





Sixth Generation (6G) to the Waying Seventh (7G) Wireless Communication Visions and Standards, Challenges, Applications https://www.researchgate.net/publication/383913150_Sixth_Generation_6G_to_the_Waying_Seventh_7G_Wireless_Communication_Visions_and_Standards_Challenges_Applications

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1969475264255013280?t=anTdqSt9O8S3Ok7dkeF0Bw&s=19





WHO IS IAN F. AKYILDIZ? EDITOR & CHEIF OF THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION-UNITED-NATIONS PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

https://rumble.com/v6z8bj6-421971810.html

ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz 2024 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

Ian F Akildiz Profesional Background:

1. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

2. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700

3. https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx

4. https://n3cat.upc.edu/members/ian-f-akyildiz/

https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1877157378849710207?t=CV96il3OCJeTfx5-jwzUHA&s=19





Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Structures





NASA Remote Sensing





“Intergrated photonics biosensors for wearable health monitoring systems” https://nepp.nasa.gov/files/26909/2016-561-Alt-Final-NEPPweb-IP-BOK-TN34661.pdf

S.5002 - FDA Modernization Act 2.0

117th Congress (2021-2022)

"The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product" https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002