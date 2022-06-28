THE WARNING OF DRIFTING AWAY

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 2:1-4. The Son of God is so much greater than the angels. We must therefore be very careful to listen to what he says. We must take in his message and obey it. God’s words are much more important for us than anything that angels or men say. If we do not accept the pardon that God offers, we shall be in real danger. We have to continue to trust in him for our life, both now and for the future. There was a danger that these Hebrews could wander away from what is true. There was the risk that they might go back to their old ways and so avoid the trouble that the Jews caused them. We also must be careful that we do not lose what we have in Jesus. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au