THE DOCTOR WHO FIGURED IT OUT BEFORE DR. ARDIS!!!

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You don't want to miss this episode!
Dr. Braun is a U.S. National Counterterrorism & EMS Advisor and Trainer, Chief Scientist, CounterBioterrorism Division, BioChem Engineering, Executive Director of the Violence Prevention Agency, and Clinical Psychologist. He researched and discovered the origin of Covid 19 was snake venom, before Dr. Ardis. Find out what happened when he submitted his research to the FBI!
Please go to drtaubraun.com to find out more about Dr. Braun.