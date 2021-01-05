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Will you be There.. In DC.. The REPUPLIC IS ON THE LINE, This is for you!
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164 views • January 05, 2021
1 million people plus in DC to fight for YOUR REPUBLIC. Do Americans know that the rest of the world is praying for you to stand up once again. You are the only one with a Constitution that guarantees freedom, liberty for all people. Some day this will fall. let it not be this day! On your Watch!
https://youtu.be/ygCdCF6aEYA
https://youtu.be/ygCdCF6aEYA
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