The Death of 200 U.S. Troops was confirmed┃IRAN struck ISRAEL with its Deadliest Hypersonic Missiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, it is worth noting that on March 1, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army, Eyal Zamir, made a rather alarming statement. In particular, he officially stated that in the coming days, Israel will face not only difficult challenges but also a large-scale, fateful, and unprecedented military campaign. Simply put, this Israeli general made it clear that the current war with Iran would be decisive and that the citizens of Israel should be prepared for great challenges.
............................................................................................................ *****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!