A Disaster Waiting To Happen
Son of the Republic
Published 12 hours ago

Loans For Illegals

* This is how you know that nothing the [Bidan] regime is doing is being done by accident.

* Their actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.

• Biden’s Deputies Pressure Banks To OK Loans To Illegal Migrants


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3q3zsa-the-facts-about-what-happened-in-gaza-yesterday-ep.-2112-10182023.html

