A Disaster Waiting To Happen

Loans For Illegals
* This is how you know that nothing the [Bidan] regime is doing is being done by accident.
* Their actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
• Biden’s Deputies Pressure Banks To OK Loans To Illegal Migrants
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3q3zsa-the-facts-about-what-happened-in-gaza-yesterday-ep.-2112-10182023.html
