© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
195a - Bei Youtube gelöscht + Kanal erneut gesperrt
Follow
14
Share
Report
17088 views • September 19, 2021
Interessante Links:
In einem Interview wurde gesagt,
sie wäre in der dt. Trampolin-Meisterschaft drei mal Dritte,
und im "SPIEGEL"Spitzengespräch" trägt sie rote Stiefel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGZ2ff-H9Nw
Das Geblubber ist irrelevant,
hier geht es nur ums Outfit (bei min 1:11)
Ein Bestatter über die Zahl der neuerdings Verstorbenen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
Über Lipid Nanoparticles im Schlumpfstoff
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EhXCDaFR4zE0/
In einem Interview wurde gesagt,
sie wäre in der dt. Trampolin-Meisterschaft drei mal Dritte,
und im "SPIEGEL"Spitzengespräch" trägt sie rote Stiefel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGZ2ff-H9Nw
Das Geblubber ist irrelevant,
hier geht es nur ums Outfit (bei min 1:11)
Ein Bestatter über die Zahl der neuerdings Verstorbenen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
Über Lipid Nanoparticles im Schlumpfstoff
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EhXCDaFR4zE0/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.