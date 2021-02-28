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Report # 235 | Feb 27, 2021 News Panel 18: Reopening Businesses in UK and US Using Viable Law, Grand Juries, & Documents
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144 views • February 28, 2021
Informative and discursive conversation on the possibility of filing class action lawsuits as well as using Grand Juries in common law, and applying the Bill of Rights, Magna Carta provisions, Constitution and oaths of office to hold corrupt public officials accountable, indict them for crimes against the people, and set up new ways of addressing crime including among police departments going forward, with ex-Metropolitan Police Constable John Hurst, security and investigation specialist Mike Burke, Constitutional Law professor Tim Canova, Chair of the Public Banking Institute Ellen Brown, women's rights advocate Michelle Young, and journalist and writer Ramola D. The intent being to find ways going forward to reopen our societies in the US and UK and lawfully open businesses and society; Michelle describes her plan to save 100,000 businesses.
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