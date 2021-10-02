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Covid-19 Giants Full Interview. Dr Geert Vanden Bosshee and Dr Robert Malone
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85 views • October 02, 2021
Tremendous privilege for Dr Philip McMillan to host the first live discussion between two stalwarts in the COVID-19 pandemic. Both men have taken an ethical stand to focus on science and not be afraid to share their expertise.
The world now stands at a crossroads again. Where do we plant our next step?
Geert Vanden Bossche - Expert vaccine developer (Belgium)
Robert Malone MD - Inventor of mRNA vaccines (USA)
Time to listen and be open to change.
If you really want to hear from probably two of the best in the 100 of experts in Covid you need to listen to the full interview and what they see in the near future if things aren't changed Now.
Credit McMillan Research
https://mcmillanresearch.com/
The world now stands at a crossroads again. Where do we plant our next step?
Geert Vanden Bossche - Expert vaccine developer (Belgium)
Robert Malone MD - Inventor of mRNA vaccines (USA)
Time to listen and be open to change.
If you really want to hear from probably two of the best in the 100 of experts in Covid you need to listen to the full interview and what they see in the near future if things aren't changed Now.
Credit McMillan Research
https://mcmillanresearch.com/
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