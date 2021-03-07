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Kevin J Johnston In Vancouver Part 7 - AntiFa wants to Blow up The Calgary Tower - A Chat About Torches
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71 views • March 07, 2021
The domestic terrorist group known as AntiFa wants to have Tiki torches banned all over Canada. The domestic terrorist group black lives matter wants to have the Calgary tower blown up because it represents of torch.
The current mayor of Calgary now keyed men she who is a sad excuse for a human being has lied to the entire public stating that Christians who Carey torches are white supremacists. He has lied to the public about the fact that people are using Tiki torches to burn crosses. None of this has happened and he knows it. He is lying to you and that is all that he knows how to do is to lie. I look forward to mean this man in person because you know as a journalist Alaskan questions that he will never answer.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
The current mayor of Calgary now keyed men she who is a sad excuse for a human being has lied to the entire public stating that Christians who Carey torches are white supremacists. He has lied to the public about the fact that people are using Tiki torches to burn crosses. None of this has happened and he knows it. He is lying to you and that is all that he knows how to do is to lie. I look forward to mean this man in person because you know as a journalist Alaskan questions that he will never answer.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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