Episode 5: BRAVE AND STRONG: Proven Protocols to Strengthen Your Immune System

Jonathan Otto here, founder of Health Secret.

First, I want to personally encourage you to register without cost to watch the 9 Episodes in our BRAND NEW docuseries, BRAVE: Live Courageously, Heal Miraculously.

Since the pandemic began, I’ve been continuously searching for the truth about COVID – the bioweapon that we've been told is a “virus”...

And its deadly “vaccine” that almost 5 billion people around the world have taken… Through lies and coercion…

These top experts have developed the most cutting edge treatments to reverse the toxic effects of COVID envenomation… And the gene-altering jab…

Their protocols are designed to help you, whether you’re vaxx injured… Dealing with COVID… Or you want to detox from exposure to spike protein shedding…

And because I believe you need to get access to these urgently…

We’re releasing all of this information – and so much more – 9 Episodes in our BRAND NEW docuseries, BRAVE: Live Courageously, Heal Miraculously.

Each episode will be available for 24 hours, for you to watch online.

We’ll send you an email with a direct link before each episode goes live…

This way, you won’t miss a single crucial episode. Here’s the schedule of Episodes & BONUS Episodes:

Monday, September 26th at 8pm EST

Episode #1 - BRAVE TRUTH: Exposing the Shocking Facts They Tried to Bury

Bonus Episode #1 - REVEALED: The Missing Link to Understanding COVID

Tuesday, September 27th at 8pm EST

Episode #2 - BRAVE HEALING: Reverse COVID & “Vaccine” Injuries at a Cellular Level

Bonus Episode #2 - HEALED: Overcoming the Toxic Effects of COVID Jabs

Wednesday, September 28th at 8pm EST

Episode #3 - BRAVE SOLUTIONS: Natural Detox Protocols to Reverse Disease

Bonus Episode #3 - DETOX: Precise Protocols to Detoxify Your Body the Right Way

Thursday, September 29th at 8pm EST

Episode #4 - BRAVE and THRIVING: Natural Medicines that Bulletproof Your Health

Bonus Episode #4 - INVINCIBLE: Natural Medicines to Achieve Optimal Health

Friday, September 30th at 8pm EST

Episode #5 - BRAVE and STRONG: Proven Protocols to Strengthen Your Immune System

Bonus Episode #5 - FORTIFIED: Drug-Free Ways to Boost Your Natural Immunity

Saturday, October 1st at 8pm EST

Episode #6 - BRAVE BREAKTHROUGHS: Latest Treatments to Overcome Vaxx Injuries

Bonus Episode #6 - SUCCESSFUL: Emerging Treatments that REALLY Work

Sunday, October 2nd at 8pm EST

Episode #7 - BRAVE SURVIVAL: How Modern Bioweapons Are Disguised As Disease

Bonus Episode #7 - EXPOSED: Covert Ways Bioweapons Are Used for Population Control

Monday, October 3rd at 8pm EST

Episode #8 - BRAVE and FREE: Winning the Fight for Medical Freedom

Bonus Episode #8 - LIBERTY: Overcoming Oppressive Government Mandates

Tuesday, October 4th at 8pm EST

Episode #9 - BRAVE and PREPARED: Knowledge and Tools to Handle What’s Coming Soon

Bonus Episode #9 - READY: Practical Tips to Prepare for the Upcoming Upheaval

The first episode will go live on Monday, September 26th and you’ll have 24 hours to watch it for FREE. After that, we’ll continue to send you email updates before each episode airs and give you a direct link to access each one.

I look forward to having you discover the truth about COVID-19 with us. It’s going to be an eye-opening experience.

