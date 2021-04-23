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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Conversing With Dr. Lee Merritt
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974 views • April 23, 2021
This is a BGB [https://biggeesblog.cymru] reproduction of a video call between Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Merritt. (Excuse the video quality of Dr. Merritt's side of the conversation - this is a common problem with video conferencing calls - the audio is fine)
Quite an eye opener, as the two doctors discuss where things have gone badly wrong with medical school education. Why some doctors are slow to recognise what is going on, and most importantly, the hideous expected outcomes of mandated vaccination, including deaths and inoculation damage; with an untried and untested experimental procedure that has predictable bad effects in the future, possibly years down the line.
Anything you didn't know before, this video will fill the gaps for you.
Quite an eye opener, as the two doctors discuss where things have gone badly wrong with medical school education. Why some doctors are slow to recognise what is going on, and most importantly, the hideous expected outcomes of mandated vaccination, including deaths and inoculation damage; with an untried and untested experimental procedure that has predictable bad effects in the future, possibly years down the line.
Anything you didn't know before, this video will fill the gaps for you.
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