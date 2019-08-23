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"Biblical Perspectives of the Paranormal" (New Podcast coming soon from Thrown Away Christians)
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If you are a Christian who has experienced the Paranormal and would like talk about it, call or text Rev. Clark at (719) 429-5379 or email me at [email protected]
Rev. Bonnie Clark is the founder and Senior Minister at the Thrown Away Christians ministry. This new podcast will focus on the Biblical perspective of the supernatural. Rev. Bonnie has experience in deliverance and has studied and acquired experience and knowledge in battling the paranormal world.
Rev. Clark's main focus will remain the TAC ministry, however, because of world events and the rise of this generation’s fascination with the supernatural, has a great burden to help those who do not understand the dangers of dabbling in the occult, etc...
You may reach Rev. Clark by emailing her at [email protected] or [email protected].
Thrown Away Christians (TAC) is a ministry for those who have been hurt by the church and if you would like for your voice to be heard please contact me at [email protected].
This is not a ministry made out of bitterness for the church but from love for those who have been hurt as well as deep concern for the state of religion and churches as they exist today.
This is a ministry also concerned with injustices in the church as well as the legal system. Many of my videos and blogs will discuss injustice in the court room as well as the world, America, and the church.
This is a many faceted ministry which includes interviews, Bible Studies, blogs and vlogs, reviews of legal cases involving churches, and religious news reviews. TAC has been out of commission in the last year due to a severe illness in the family – but things a back on track now. This is a new ministry in its developing stages.
Please like and subscribe.
Check out my website at https://www.thrownawaychristians.com/
Contact me at [email protected]
You can follow me on Twitter at @AwayChristians
Gab - https://gab.com/ThrownAwayChristians
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
All music in this video is owned and protected by copyright and is being used with the express permission of the composer/artist, Richard P. Clark
Created using Cyberlink Power Director
Rev. Bonnie Clark is the founder and Senior Minister at the Thrown Away Christians ministry. This new podcast will focus on the Biblical perspective of the supernatural. Rev. Bonnie has experience in deliverance and has studied and acquired experience and knowledge in battling the paranormal world.
Rev. Clark's main focus will remain the TAC ministry, however, because of world events and the rise of this generation’s fascination with the supernatural, has a great burden to help those who do not understand the dangers of dabbling in the occult, etc...
You may reach Rev. Clark by emailing her at [email protected] or [email protected].
Thrown Away Christians (TAC) is a ministry for those who have been hurt by the church and if you would like for your voice to be heard please contact me at [email protected].
This is not a ministry made out of bitterness for the church but from love for those who have been hurt as well as deep concern for the state of religion and churches as they exist today.
This is a ministry also concerned with injustices in the church as well as the legal system. Many of my videos and blogs will discuss injustice in the court room as well as the world, America, and the church.
This is a many faceted ministry which includes interviews, Bible Studies, blogs and vlogs, reviews of legal cases involving churches, and religious news reviews. TAC has been out of commission in the last year due to a severe illness in the family – but things a back on track now. This is a new ministry in its developing stages.
Please like and subscribe.
Check out my website at https://www.thrownawaychristians.com/
Contact me at [email protected]
You can follow me on Twitter at @AwayChristians
Gab - https://gab.com/ThrownAwayChristians
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
All music in this video is owned and protected by copyright and is being used with the express permission of the composer/artist, Richard P. Clark
Created using Cyberlink Power Director
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