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Design Arguments
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1 view • October 15, 2021
Like my video on cosmological arguments, this video will introduce design arguments and briefly survey three major formulations of the design argument. Arguments covered are Aquinas's Fifth Way, William Paley's Watchmaker Analogy, and the Argument from Fine-Tuning.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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