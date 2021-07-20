United We Stand

Video information on current events happening in society of the takeover of HUMANITY.If you would like to know Jesus Christ, the pray is just belowSteve's salvation prayer“Dear Lord Jesus, come into my heart. Forgive me of my sin. Wash me and cleanse me. Set me free. Jesus, thank You that You died for me. I believe that You are risen from the dead and that You’re coming back again for me. Fill me with the Holy Spirit. Give me a passion for the lost, a hunger for the things of God and a holy boldness to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. I’m saved; I’m born again, I’m forgiven and I’m on my way to Heaven because I have Jesus/Yeshua in my heart.”P.S. If you prayed this prayer, please let me know so I can rejoice with you. Send me an email at