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United We Stand
Constitution of We The People
Constitution of We The People
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788 views • July 20, 2021
Video information on current events happening in society of the takeover of HUMANITY.

If you would like to know Jesus Christ, the pray is just below

Steve's salvation prayer

“Dear Lord Jesus, come into my heart. Forgive me of my sin. Wash me and cleanse me. Set me free. Jesus, thank You that You died for me. I believe that You are risen from the dead and that You’re coming back again for me. Fill me with the Holy Spirit. Give me a passion for the lost, a hunger for the things of God and a holy boldness to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. I’m saved; I’m born again, I’m forgiven and I’m on my way to Heaven because I have Jesus/Yeshua in my heart.”

P.S. If you prayed this prayer, please let me know so I can rejoice with you. Send me an email at
[email protected]
Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsnewspoliticschemtrailsclimate changechristvaccinechristianentertainmentglobalistreligionweather modificationweatherpandemicagenda 21depopulationrevelationvirusesthe cabalinformationcorona viruscovid 19cover upsthe globalist agenda
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy