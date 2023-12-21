THE GREAT TAKING: "You Will Own Nothing" -- "If You Want To Survive What's Coming, You Need To See This" -- Mike Maloney + Link to video, + link to download copy of The Great Taking, UNDERNEATH VIDEO

What is 'The Great Taking'? Mike Maloney and Alan Hibbard analyze this intriguing book, which offers a sobering account of the potential consequences of the next financial crisis. The authors point to the overleveraged derivatives market underpinned by securities dependent on a strong working class. If the working class falters, it could create a cascading crisis leading to bank failures and a consolidation of assets by surviving big banks. This threatens the "you'll own nothing and be happy" dystopian scenario. The book also explores the stagnant velocity of money in the U.S. economy, suggesting major underlying issues have been worsening for decades. Overall, it presents a stark warning about the fragility of the system and how ordinary people stand to lose assets with little legal recourse in the next crash.

🎥 WATCH the Documentary "The Great Taking", with David Rogers Webb, HERE:

https://rumble.com/v41t9kd-globalist-plan-to-make-you-own-nothing-absolute-must-watch-absolute-must-co.html

Download Your Copy of The Great Taking, HERE: https://thegreattaking.com/

& get Mike's book at http://www.ggsr21.com



