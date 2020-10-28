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🍫🥄🥛This is so good!! Almond chocolate chip granola! | Berkeley Chefs
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68 views • October 28, 2020
undefinedToday Elisha will be showing you how to make a breakfast recipe! He will be showing you how to make almond chocolate chip granola! This is so delicious! Make sure to watch this granola recipe!
2 tbsp black and white sesame seeds
2 tbsp pumpkin seeds
*View the whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/almond-chocolate-chip-granola/
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▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
2 tbsp black and white sesame seeds
2 tbsp pumpkin seeds
*View the whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/almond-chocolate-chip-granola/
▶ Make sure to subscribe!
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
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