"U.S. Life Expectancy Continues To Drop"

The COVID pandemic, drug overdoses, and suicides in the U.S. have drastically impacted life expectancy for Americans. Since 1950 U.S. life expectancy has dropped 1.13 years, from what was once 12th longest worldwide to 40th place. The alarming trend is the amount of early-onset cancers that have increased 79 percent since 1990. Why is this happening with all the modern medical and pharmaceutical technologies? This new video report looks at whyU.S. life expectancy continues to drop?

