"U.S. Life Expectancy Continues To Drop"
The COVID pandemic, drug overdoses, and suicides in the U.S. have drastically impacted life expectancy for Americans. Since 1950 U.S. life expectancy has dropped 1.13 years, from what was once 12th longest worldwide to 40th place.  The alarming trend is the amount of early-onset cancers that have increased 79 percent since 1990.  Why is this happening with all the modern medical and pharmaceutical technologies?  This new video report looks at whyU.S. life expectancy continues to drop?

suicidesdrug overdosescovidus life expectancy droppinglowered life expectancies in the uslife expectancies have dropped since 1950us has lost 26-years of life expectancy progressus life expectancy now 76 yearsus life expectancy ranks 40th place worldwidehong kong ranks number oneearly-onset cancers way up in the usbreast cancer ranks as top us cancer in numbers and mortalitysince 1990 early-onset cancer are up 80 percentus cancer caused by factors like the environment and lifestylesby 2030 early-onset cancer may rise 31 percentnative americans have the lowest life expectancyus fentanyl deaths

