United In Freedom Texas: Donica Hudson! Brings the Fire of God to Government!

Donica Hudson is an Activist, Minister, Prophetess & Author of Pray America Great! Donica has been given a download from God about restoring covenants through powerful prayers! We caught up with her and her anointed daughter Salem at the United In Freedom Tent Revival in Raveena, TX by Banners4Freedom.com Follow Donica and order your copy of Pray America Great at DonicaHudson.com





https://www.banners4freedom.com/united-in-freedom-tent-revival/ Check out the amazing work that Banners 4 Freedom is doing here:

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Resistance Chicks

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