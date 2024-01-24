Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 24, 2024 - TRUMP WINS again, CRYPTO and GOLD beat counterfeit currency

- Trump's New Hampshire win and Nikki Haley's campaign. (0:19)

- Politics, transcription technology, and AI. (4:28)

- Globalist agendas and potential false flag events. (22:26)

- Potential Michelle Obama presidential run. (32:23)

- Gender identity and absurdity in society. (42:53)

- Censorship and hate speech on social media platforms. (52:49)

- Intrinsic value of Bitcoin and gold. (1:02:38)

- Financial survival, privacy coins, and gold. (1:10:00)

- Bitcoin ETF's impact on decentralization and investment. (1:24:30)

- Privacy coins and Bitcoin innovation. (1:29:15)

- Bitcoin ETFs and their impact on transparency and accessibility in the crypto market. (1:42:52)

- SEC approval of Bitcoin ETF and its implications. (1:47:47)

- Crypto use cases and stable coins. (1:56:44)

- Crypto education, risks, and business model. (2:10:04)





