Armed Clashes have Erupted between Palestinian Authority Security Forces and Resistance Fighters in Nour Shams camp, Tulkarem
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Armed clashes have erupted between Palestinian Authority Security Forces and resistance fighters in Nour Shams camp, Tulkarem

It was caused by the announcement of the martyrdom of Motasim Al-Arif a wanted fighter who was shot in the head by PA Forces. This comes in light of the civil disobedience announced by the Tulkarem Brigade.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

