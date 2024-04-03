Armed clashes have erupted between Palestinian Authority Security Forces and resistance fighters in Nour Shams camp, Tulkarem
It was caused by the announcement of the martyrdom of Motasim Al-Arif a wanted fighter who was shot in the head by PA Forces. This comes in light of the civil disobedience announced by the Tulkarem Brigade.
