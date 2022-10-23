Navarro: This is why Biden will be impeached

Former White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro reveals why he thinks President Biden will be impeached, why Donald Trump continues to rally on an almost weekly basis, and why the U.S. Appeals Court blocked Biden's Student Loan handout - via. The Count on Newsmax.
