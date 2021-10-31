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Optimal Sleep Posture (Dr. Peter Martone)
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22 views • October 31, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/31/correct-sleeping-posture.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211031&mid=DM1031454&rid=1308633737
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/Gb0VIvuUAv9e.mp4
https://www.atlantiswellness.com/our-doctors/
When your head is in a forward position, your body compensates. Your psoas major muscle goes into spasm, which rotates your pelvis. Your psoas major also connects to your lumbar intervertebral discs, which can contribute to herniation
Forward head posture also leads to loss of proprioception — balance and awareness in space — which causes your spine to curve and atrophies your vermis, a brain area involved in focus and executive functioning. To improve mental focus, work on your balance and restoring your cervical spine curve
If you have damage in your neck, cervical spine or any part of the atlas, scar tissue may be holding your head to one side, causing you to lean and have uneven weight distribution. This too will cause your spine to curve in order to keep your head straight
Part of the solution to forward head posture is to properly support your cervical spine while sleeping on your back. Chiropractic adjustments are also important, as this will encourage your body to replenish the water in the degenerated disc, thereby increasing the space between the vertebra
Cervical traction units that can be hung on your door and weighted headbands that help strengthen your neck muscles are also helpful if you need to regenerate the discs in your cervical spine
This article was previously published January 24, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, Dr. Peter Martone, a Boston-based chiropractor and physiologist, shares some incredibly important techniques that can help you achieve proper cervical posture while sleeping, as well as other strategies to help prevent degenerative disc disease.
About 10 years ago, when we first met at an event, Martone pointed out I had problems in my cervical spine. I ended up going to see him for a proper diagnosis. Digital X-rays revealed degeneration in the fifth and sixth vertebrae. Martone prescribed a set of home treatments that I've been doing ever since. He describes what motivated him to, in part, reinvent how he looks at chiropractic:
"I was … invited to Harvard Medical School to give continuing education credits for their M.D.s. I was young in practice … I knew a lot about chiropractic at that time. I knew about the structure. I just didn't know how to communicate it well. So … I got tore apart. It was a great learning experience for me.
From that point on, I said, 'You know what? I need to dive in … I need to find anchors where you can't argue. It's almost like gravity. If you drop something, it's going to fall, that's a law. So, I started thinking about laws. How does the body work?
The righting reflex: Your body follows where your eyes go. Wolff's law: If you don't use it, you lose it. Davis's law: If you don't stress the tissue, you lose the tissue. Thinking in these ways, I started seeing contradiction in all my studies.
So, exercise physiology would contradict the law of saying that muscles are the problem. Then it would contradict a chiropractic [law] saying you just need to mobilize. I started to put this philosophy, this understanding, together … and I started seeing patterns.
The more I started opening up my eyes to new patterns, the more I started understanding them, and I've been in practice now for 20 years and done over 750,000 adjustments, and I really believe in the [strategies] I share."
Also...
What Causes Degeneration?
How Cervical Curvature Is Damaged
What's the Solution?
Weight Distribution
The Rationale for Sleeping on Your Back
The Neck Nest
Cervical Traction Units and Weighted Headbands
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/Gb0VIvuUAv9e.mp4
https://www.atlantiswellness.com/our-doctors/
When your head is in a forward position, your body compensates. Your psoas major muscle goes into spasm, which rotates your pelvis. Your psoas major also connects to your lumbar intervertebral discs, which can contribute to herniation
Forward head posture also leads to loss of proprioception — balance and awareness in space — which causes your spine to curve and atrophies your vermis, a brain area involved in focus and executive functioning. To improve mental focus, work on your balance and restoring your cervical spine curve
If you have damage in your neck, cervical spine or any part of the atlas, scar tissue may be holding your head to one side, causing you to lean and have uneven weight distribution. This too will cause your spine to curve in order to keep your head straight
Part of the solution to forward head posture is to properly support your cervical spine while sleeping on your back. Chiropractic adjustments are also important, as this will encourage your body to replenish the water in the degenerated disc, thereby increasing the space between the vertebra
Cervical traction units that can be hung on your door and weighted headbands that help strengthen your neck muscles are also helpful if you need to regenerate the discs in your cervical spine
This article was previously published January 24, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, Dr. Peter Martone, a Boston-based chiropractor and physiologist, shares some incredibly important techniques that can help you achieve proper cervical posture while sleeping, as well as other strategies to help prevent degenerative disc disease.
About 10 years ago, when we first met at an event, Martone pointed out I had problems in my cervical spine. I ended up going to see him for a proper diagnosis. Digital X-rays revealed degeneration in the fifth and sixth vertebrae. Martone prescribed a set of home treatments that I've been doing ever since. He describes what motivated him to, in part, reinvent how he looks at chiropractic:
"I was … invited to Harvard Medical School to give continuing education credits for their M.D.s. I was young in practice … I knew a lot about chiropractic at that time. I knew about the structure. I just didn't know how to communicate it well. So … I got tore apart. It was a great learning experience for me.
From that point on, I said, 'You know what? I need to dive in … I need to find anchors where you can't argue. It's almost like gravity. If you drop something, it's going to fall, that's a law. So, I started thinking about laws. How does the body work?
The righting reflex: Your body follows where your eyes go. Wolff's law: If you don't use it, you lose it. Davis's law: If you don't stress the tissue, you lose the tissue. Thinking in these ways, I started seeing contradiction in all my studies.
So, exercise physiology would contradict the law of saying that muscles are the problem. Then it would contradict a chiropractic [law] saying you just need to mobilize. I started to put this philosophy, this understanding, together … and I started seeing patterns.
The more I started opening up my eyes to new patterns, the more I started understanding them, and I've been in practice now for 20 years and done over 750,000 adjustments, and I really believe in the [strategies] I share."
Also...
What Causes Degeneration?
How Cervical Curvature Is Damaged
What's the Solution?
Weight Distribution
The Rationale for Sleeping on Your Back
The Neck Nest
Cervical Traction Units and Weighted Headbands
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