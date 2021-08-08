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NE, WI Flash Flooding, WI Tornadoes, & Destructive Flooding All Over World
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351 views • August 08, 2021
I skipped over what happened in LaCrosse, WI, but all links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.channel3000.com/national-...
https://www.channel3000.com/photos-do...
https://www.nbc15.com/2021/08/07/torn...
https://waow.com/2021/08/08/areas-thr...
https://www.1011now.com/2021/08/08/ph...
Tornado Chase Timelapse - Boscobel WI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZjWI...
tornado Damage report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5Z1v...
Intense storms cause flooding throughout the La Crosse area
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIhI8...
Omaha, NE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFJ17...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c9HB...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oSlE...
Mexico
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgbu6...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b58h...
Turkey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViT3v...
Sudan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psQq6...
Scotland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfDw8...
England
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt8WQ...
Saudi Arabia/Yemen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypIUE...
Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27FkA...
Taiwan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRkzV...
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.channel3000.com/national-...
https://www.channel3000.com/photos-do...
https://www.nbc15.com/2021/08/07/torn...
https://waow.com/2021/08/08/areas-thr...
https://www.1011now.com/2021/08/08/ph...
Tornado Chase Timelapse - Boscobel WI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZjWI...
tornado Damage report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5Z1v...
Intense storms cause flooding throughout the La Crosse area
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIhI8...
Omaha, NE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFJ17...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c9HB...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oSlE...
Mexico
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgbu6...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b58h...
Turkey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViT3v...
Sudan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psQq6...
Scotland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfDw8...
England
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt8WQ...
Saudi Arabia/Yemen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypIUE...
Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27FkA...
Taiwan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRkzV...
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
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