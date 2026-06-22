THIRD SECRET - VATICAN 2 - SUPPRESSION OF THE LATIN MASS

LATIN TO REMAIN

"It was the will of the Eternal Father that one universal language be used along with, in comparison with, together with the language of the land. This universal language, Latin, befit and was chosen by the Eternal Father as a universal language for the universal Church, the Roman Catholic Church under the leadership of Pope Paul VI, the successor of Peter....

"Because of the fall in Babylon, many new languages were given because of the sin of Babylon. Therefore, as a member of one country, My children, with a universal language, you carried with you your own country's translation, and were you to visit abroad, you could enter upon any foreign edifice, Church of My Son, and feel comfortable and in one with the man, the priest, the one chosen by My Son to represent Him in His House.

"If you were, My child, to go from your United States to France, could you understand the words in French? But, My child, you would recognize the words in Latin and you would have your book with you to read in your American language, just as those in France could read in their French language, bringing upon the world a beautiful and common bond of language among all who have been given the grace to be called to the Roman Catholic Church of My Son.

"Do not leave My Son's Church though, My children, because they have taken this language from among you. You must wait and persevere and weep with My Son for this defilement by man." - Our Lady, April 10, 1976

https://www.tldm.org/Directives/d01.htm

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Kentucky bishop bans Traditional Latin Mass

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/traditionis-custodes-strikes-again-kentucky-bishop-bans-traditional-latin-mass/







