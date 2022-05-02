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The Female Perspective (On a Gender Bender Pt 2) WWW-(S3-E2) Sneak Peek
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52 views • May 02, 2022
The JabberGuys invite two females to the show to respond to the comments they made from a guy's perspective on the episode "On a Gender Bender" (S2E11). Maybe a little biased… so, the girls are here to correct any misinformation. The JabberGuys have put on their helmets and armour ... let the show begin!
S3-E2 Episode: https://weirdandwackyworld.buzzsprout.com/1384585/9677106-the-female-perspective-on-a-gender-bender-pt-2-s3-e2
All Episodes : https://weirdandwackyworld.buzzsprout.com/
Website: https://www.jabberguys.com/
S3-E2 Episode: https://weirdandwackyworld.buzzsprout.com/1384585/9677106-the-female-perspective-on-a-gender-bender-pt-2-s3-e2
All Episodes : https://weirdandwackyworld.buzzsprout.com/
Website: https://www.jabberguys.com/
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