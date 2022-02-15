"OUR GOVERNMENTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN OVER BY THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich presents opening statement at Grand Jury

A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation.On February 5, 2022, attorney Reiner Fuellmich presented his opening statements to what is being referred to as a Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion.It is modelled after Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date - against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted, or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic.The economic, social, and health damage that these Crimes Against Humanity have caused to the world’s population can be measured in hundreds of trillions of dollars.By showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop – the proceedings are meant to create awareness about the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequence, the necessity for people themselves to take back their sovereignty.You can see the entire 1.5 hour first-day opening session here: