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"OUR GOVERNMENTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN OVER BY THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich presents opening statement at Grand Jury
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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5360 views • February 15, 2022
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation.
On February 5, 2022, attorney Reiner Fuellmich presented his opening statements to what is being referred to as a Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion.

It is modelled after Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date - against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted, or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic.

The economic, social, and health damage that these Crimes Against Humanity have caused to the world’s population can be measured in hundreds of trillions of dollars.
By showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop – the proceedings are meant to create awareness about the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequence, the necessity for people themselves to take back their sovereignty.

You can see the entire 1.5 hour first-day opening session here:
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-1-EN:0
Keywords
vaccinescorruptioncollusiongrand juryvaccinationsvaccine injuriesgenocidewhopandemiccrimes against humanitylawyersvaccine deathsvanguardmedia lieslethalworld economic forumgovernmentsimfwefworld health organisationblackrockcovidmass panicfuellmich
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