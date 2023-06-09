Psychological Warfare - Bill Cooper - #02

On tendencies of modern man to think he has it "all figured out" and how humility should be an anchor in your reality. Staring Bill Cooper, may he rest in peace.
For the referenced links, please visit this video on my home platform @ 153News.net and check the description below it.
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=UDBN4Y7WOMDB
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.